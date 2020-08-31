Justin Duncan Struggles with Depression in Indie 'Neon Days' Trailer

"Why would I be here if I didn't want to feel like a normal person?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Neon Days, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sheldon Maddux. This first premiered at the Canada International Film Festival last year, and stopped by the Central Florida and Prison City Film Festivals. Justin Duncan stars in Neon Days as Jake. His life is ruled by depression, anxiety, and anger. With the help of a seasoned therapist, a young man explores his past, present, and future with a different outlook. The cast includes Eric Hanson, Glenn Morshower, Jason P. Kendall, Major Dodge, Matthew Graham Wagner, and Meagan Harris. It looks like a very personal and honest indie drama about how hard it is to deal with depression and anxiety in our times. Lots of rollerskating looks fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sheldon Maddux's Neon Days, direct from YouTube:

Loosely based on a true story. Twenty-four-year-old Jake (Justin Duncan) spends most of his days with misfits at the InterSkate Roller Rink while also trying to navigate adulthood. With the help of a seasoned therapist, he explores his past, present, and future with a different outlook. Neon Days is both written and directed by Austin, TX-based filmmaker Sheldon Maddux, making his feature directorial debut with this project. Produced by Major Dodge, Justin Duncan, Caylyn Maddux, and Sheldon Maddux. This originally premiered at the Canada International Film Festival last year, and played at a few other fests. Gravitas will release Maddux's Neon Days direct-to-VOD in the US starting September 29th this fall. Anyone curious?