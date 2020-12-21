Kacey Rohl Pretends to Have Cancer in 'White Lie' Film Official Trailer

"What do people think you have?" Rock Salt has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled White Lie, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It also played at numerous other fests around the world, including the Vancouver, Calgary, Busan, Kolkata, Tallinn Black Nights, & Rio de Janeiro Film Festivals. Described as a "gripping cautionary tale for the fake news era", the film tells the story of a young woman at university who has been diagnosed with cancer. But it turns out she made it all up. As she deals with mounting pressure for the truth to come out, she doubles down, "unable to give up the real-life fantasy world she's constructed for herself." So sad… Inspired by a true story, too (actually: numerous true stories). Kacey Rohl stars as Katie, along with Martin Donovan, Connor Jessup, Amber Anderson, Sharon Lewis, Christine Horne, and Dan Beirne. This looks discomforting and so terribly depressing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Yonah Lewis & Calvin Thomas' White Lie, direct from YouTube:

The film centers on Katie (Kacey Rohl), a young woman who has become a literal poster child on her university campus: recently diagnosed with cancer, she's the focal point of an online funding campaign for both herself and other cancer-related causes. The only problem is, it's all built on a lie: Katie isn't sick, and never has been. And as her story slowly begins to unravel, and while she tries keep her girlfriend (Amber Anderson) in the dark and stop estranged father (Martin Donovan) from blowing up her charade on social media, she disastrously decides to double down, unable to give up the real-life fantasy world she's constructed for herself. White Lie is co-directed and co-written by the Canadian filmmaking duo Yonah Lewis & Calvin Thomas, directors of the films Amy George, The Oxbow Cure, and Spice It Up previously. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Rock Salt Releasing will debut Lewis & Thomas' White Lie direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 5th, 2021 this winter. Intrigued?