Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan in Francis Lee's 'Ammonite' First Trailer

"What t'is it?" "Somethin'… Nothin'." Neon has debuted the trailer for Ammonite, the second feature film from God's Own Country director Francis Lee, who also writes / directs this passionate love story. This was originally supposed to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year, but will instead premiere at TIFF in the fall. Neon has also set a November release date in the US. Set in 1840s England, an acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter named Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, along with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw. First there was Carol, then Call Me By Your Name, then Portrait of a Lady on Fire, this film is next in this cinematic journey through LGBTQ romance. And it's looks exquisite! We've been patiently waiting for a look at this film, and it's lovely.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Francis Lee's Ammonite, direct from Neon's YouTube:

1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) and a young woman (Saoirse Ronan) sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. Ammonite is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Francis Lee, making his second feature film after directing God's Own Country previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly. The film was selected as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere (the festival was cancelled), but will instead premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Neon will release Lee's Ammonite in select theaters in the US starting November 13th this fall. Look any good?