Katherine Langford & Charlie Plummer in Strange 'Spontaneous' Trailer

"It happened again. A lot." Paramount has debuted a trailer for a wacky dark comedy titled Spontaneous, a remarkably strange love story of sorts. This is a film about two high schoolers who fall in love with each other. But that's not all. Students at their school start inexplicably dying when their heads explode without warning - spontaneous combustion. This feels like one of those jokes from high school turned into a script for a movie. And yes it's R-rated, not some family-friendly junk. Spontaneous stars Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer as Mara and Dylan, along with Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel, and Piper Perabo. This trailer still plays like an upbeat coming-of-age comedy, even though it's clear there are some horror elements to the film. Hopefully it balances all these tones and absurdity with some fun humor.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Duffield's Spontaneous, from Paramount's YouTube:

Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up…and blowing up! When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today! Spontaneous is directed by writer / first-time filmmaker <strong>Brian Duffield, making his feature directorial debut after writing the scripts for Jane Got a Gun, The Babysitter, and Underwater previously. The screenplay is also written by Brian Duffield, adapted from Aaron Starmer's novel of the same name. Paramount will release Spontaneous in select US theaters starting October 2nd, then it'll be available on VOD at home starting October 6th this fall. Who wants to watch?