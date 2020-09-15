Kathie Lee Gifford Tries to Move On in Trailer for 'Then Came You'

"You keep a dead husband inside a box of chocolates?" Vertical Ent. has released the first official trailer for an indie comedy titled Then Came You, from filmmaker Adriana Trigiani with a screenplay written by Kathie Lee Gifford. The romcom film is about a lonely who widow plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. The first stop on the journey changes her life forever as she meets a Scottish man and falls hard for him, but struggles to let go of her dead husband and move on. This stars Kathie Lee Gifford as Annabelle, with Craig Ferguson, Ford Kiernan, Phyllida Law, and Brett James. This looks extra campy and extra schmaltzy, with all the usual "can't move on" tropes and cringe-inducing dialogue. Not to mention one of the worst song choices for a trailer ever? Eeesh.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adriana Trigiani's Then Came You, direct from YouTube:

Then Came You stars Kathie Lee Gifford as a lonely widow who plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. During her first stop in Scotland at the beautiful estate she stays in, she meets the innkeeper (played by Craig Ferguson) who changes her life forever. Then Came You is directed by American filmmaker Adriana Trigiani, her second feature after Big Stone Gap previously, as well as the doc Queens of the Big Time, plus producing work for TV shows. The screenplay is written by Kathie Lee Gifford. Produced by Matthew T. Weiner, Kathie Lee Gifford, Adriana Trigiani. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Fathom will show Trigiani's Then Came You in theaters on September 30th, then on VOD starting October 2nd this fall. Interested?