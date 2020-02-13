Katie Holmes Discovers Positivity in 'The Secret: Dare to Dream' Trailer

"Your thoughts attract things with a force you cannot see, but is definitely real." Roadside Attractions has debuted an official trailer for The Secret: Dare to Dream, a feature adaptation of the bestselling book "The Secret" written by Rhonda Byrne. "Fragments of a Great Secret have been found in the oral traditions, in literature, in religions, and philosophies throughout the centuries." Katie Holmes stars in this film as Miranda Wells, a struggling mother of three kids whose life is transformed when she meets a mysterious, charismatic man who believes in the karmic power of positive thinking, specifically the three-step process of asking, believing, and then receiving. The groundbreaking book by Rhonda Byrne has sold over 34 million copies worldwide, which means plenty of people really love this kind of positive thinking trick. The cast also includes Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell, Celia Weston, Aidan Pierce Brennan, Sarah Hoffmeister, and Chloe Lee. I don't want to say this is quackery, it's better than religion, but it is a bit kooky. See below.

Here's the first official trailer for Andy Tennant's The Secret: Dare to Dream, direct from YouTube:

Based on the 2006 best-selling book The Secret, a global phenomenon which empowered millions to lead happier and more fulfilled lives, The Secret: Dare to Dream centers around Miranda Wells (Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling to raise her three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray’s presence re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret—and that could change everything. The Secret: Dare to Dream is directed by veteran American filmmaker Andy Tennant, director of the films It Takes Two, Fools Rush In, Ever After, Anna and the King, Sweet Home Alabama, Hitch, Fool's Gold, The Bounty Hunter, and Wild Oats previously. The screenplay is adapted by Bekah Brunstetter, with Rick Parks and Andy Tennant. Based on the bestselling book called "The Secret" written by Rhonda Byrne. Roadside releases Tennant's The Secret: Dare to Dream in theaters starting April 17th this spring. Who's interested?