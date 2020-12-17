Keean Johnson Collects Sounds in 'Ultimate Playlist of Noise' Trailer

"A life's worth of hearing crammed into just one month." Hulu has revealed the first trailer for a new film called The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, marking the first feature from filmmaker Bennett Lasseter. This emotional teen drama is about a boy named Marcus, an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will leave him deaf. So he decides to seize control of his fate by recording the "Ultimate Playlist of Noise" - a selection of all of his favorite sounds. The film stars Keean Johnson (seen in Alita: Battle Angel, We Summon the Darkness) as Marcus, Madeline Brewer as the girl with the eyes, along with Ariela Barer, Ian Gomez, Oliver Cooper, Emily Skeggs, and Carol Mansell. Well this looks better than expected, I must say. It's cute and charming, and filled with wonderful sounds galore.

Here's the official trailer for Bennett Lasseter's The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, from Hulu's YouTube:

After learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, Marcus (Keean Johnson), an audio-obsessed high school senior, decides to seize control of his fate by recording the 'Ultimate Playlist of Noise' — a bucket list of all of his favorite sounds. The Ultimate Playlist of Noise is directed by American filmmaker Bennett Lasseter, ready with his feature directorial debut after making a number of acclaimed short films previously, including Brothers ’til the End and Son of a Barman. The screenplay is written by Mitchell Winkie. Produced by Ryan Bennett, Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Will Phelps, Michael Schade, Pete Shilaimon, and Nicole Stojkovich. Hulu will debut Lasseter's The Ultimate Playlist of Noise streaming exclusively starting January 15th, 2021 just next month. Look any good? Who's interested in watching?