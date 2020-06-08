Kevin Bacon & Amanda Seyfried in Eerie 'You Should Have Left' Trailer

"What is this place?!" Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse titled You Should Have Left, based on the novel of the same name by German writer Daniel Kehlmann. In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave. A screenwriter heads to a house in Wales to start working on a new script, but begins to notice strange things going on. Starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried, with Geoff Bell. If this reminds you of Secret Window at all, then guess what! It's from the same writer / director as that film, too. Lots of creepy shadow shots in this, the rest of it almost looks like a contemporary remake of The Shining - a family going mad in a place that won't let them leave. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Koepp's You Should Have Left, direct from YouTube:

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo's grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other. You Should Have Left is directed by American screenwriter / filmmaker David Koepp, the director of the films The Trigger Effect, Stir of Echoes, Secret Window, Ghost Town, Premium Rush, and Mortdecai previously. The screenplay is also written by David Koepp, adapted from the novel of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann. It's produced by Dean O'Toole and Jason Blum. Universal will release Koepp's You Should Have Left direct-to-VOD starting on June 19th this month. Ready for a thrill?