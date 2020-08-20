Kevin Costner & Diane Lane in First Full Trailer for 'Let Him Go' Drama

"You're with me on this, right?" "I'm right behind ya…" Focus Features has released the first official trailer for Let Him Go, a suspenseful crime drama adapted from the bestselling novel by Larry Watson. A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star as the Blackledges, who head out from their Montana ranch to find their grandson in the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family. Also starring Lesley Manville as the matriarch Blanche Weboy, plus Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, Jeffrey Donovan, Will Brittain, Ryan Bruce, Adam Stafford, and Bradley Stryker. Damn it looks good! This gets more and more intense as the trailer plays out. Don't mess with Costner and Lane! Yowza.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Bezucha's Let Him Go, direct from YouTube:

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family. Let Him Go is directed by American writer / filmmaker Thomas Bezucha, director of the films Big Eden, The Family Stone, and Monte Carlo previously. The screenplay is also written by Thomas Bezucha, adapted from Larry Watson's novel of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Focus Features will release Bezucha's Let Him Go in select US theaters starting this November. First impression?