Kids Control an Alien Overlord in Wacky Trailer for 'Psycho Goreman'

"He's gunna kill everybody if we take him anywhere!" "Not unless I tell him to." What happens when you accidentally summon an ancient alien overlord? You trick it into doing your bidding, of course! There's a teaser trailer for a wacky new film titled Psycho Goreman that we have to share with everyone. This is the latest film from Canadian filmmaker / SFX artist Steven Kostanski (who most recently made The Void) and it was originally set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this month (which is no longer happening). PG, or Psycho Goreman, is about two kids who, using a magical amulet, force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. Starring Nita-Josée Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Hancey, and Matthew Ninaber as PG. This looks hilarious! Like something you'd find in the back of a little VHS rental shop and never forget.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Steven Kostanski's Psycho Goreman, direct from YouTube (via QE):

Siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myre) unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. Psycho Goreman (aka PG) is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker / SFX make-up artist Steven Kostanski, director of the films Manborg, Father's Day, and The Void previously; he has also worked on SFX make-up and prosthetics for tons of feature films & TV. Produced by Stuart F. Andrews, Shannon Hanmer, Peter Kuplowsky. This was originally supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this year (until the fest was cancelled). No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for updates. Follow the film's Twitter here. How fun does that look?