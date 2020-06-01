Kimberley Datnow Moves to L.A. in Trailer for Comedy 'Daddy Issues'

"You're always funny." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Daddy Issues, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Laura Holliday. Not to be confused with the other indie dramedy also titled Daddy Issues. This film originally premiered at the Valley Film Festival in 2018 and is only getting released this summer. When her emotionally distant father dies and leaves her his company, a 20-something, hapless stand-up comic named Henri must move from London to Los Angeles to take over the family business and somehow try to win her father’s approval, even after his death. "Henri finds humor in her darkest moments in this quirky slice-of life black comedy. That is, after all, how the light gets in." Starring Kimberley Datnow along with Tanner Rittenhouse, Alice Carroll Johnson, and Francis Lloyd Corby. Another of these strangely personal films that really doesn't have much to say at all.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Laura Holliday's Daddy Issues, direct from YouTube:

Hapless 20 something stand-up comedian Henri (Kimberley Datnow) hasn’t been funny since her absent dad died. Hurled into a quarter life crisis and dying on stage every night, she leaves her messy London life behind for the West Coast, to revisit unresolved relationships with LA ex-lovers and old friends. Firstly, Nolan, whose relationship with his girlfriend isn't going anywhere, and Alice who is experimenting with being a sugar baby. These deliciously flawed characters all share one thing in common; daddy issues! Daddy Issues is directed by American singer / actress / filmmaker Laura Holliday, making her feature directorial debut after numerous short films and TV work previously. The screenplay is written by John Cox and Laura Holliday, based on a story by Amy Datnow and Kimberley Datnow. Produced by Amy Datnow and Heather Lynn. This originally premiered at the Valley Film Festival in 2018. Gravitas Ventures will release Holliday's Daddy Issues direct-to-VOD starting on June 23rd this summer. Is anyone interested in this?