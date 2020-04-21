Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering's 'On the Record' #MeToo Doc Official Trailer

"He just grabbed me… I was reduced to nothing in that moment…" HBO Max has unveiled an official trailer for the acclaimed documentary On the Record, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to quite a bit of buzz and positive reviews. Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering's new doc film On the Record presents the powerful and haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly name hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault. The documentary chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher. The film was made entirely in secret, and the title was revealed only a week before the premiere at Sundance. I caught this at the fest and yes - it's an important and brave film that allows women to tell their story. "Every woman's story deserves to be heard."

Official trailer (+ poster) for Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering's doc On the Record, from HBO Max's YouTube:

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported by The New York Times, On the Record presents the haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. The film chronicles not only Dixon's story, but that of several other accusers — Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher — delving deeply into the ways women of colors' voices are all too often silenced and ignored when reporting these stories; as well as the various cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so. On the Record is directed by award-winning docu filmmakers Kirby Dick (This Film Is Not Yet Rated) & Amy Ziering (Derrida), together making Outrage, The Invisible War, The Hunting Ground, and The Bleeding Edge previously. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. On the Record will debut on HBO's new streaming service HBO Max starting May 27th this summer. For more info, visit HBO.