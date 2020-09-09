Kodi Smit-McPhee & Ryan Kwanten Save the Future in '2067' Trailer

"What if I told you that you could save all of us?" RLJE Films has released an official trailer for a futuristic save-the-world sci-fi project tiled 2067, from Australian filmmaker Seth Larney. After working in the VFX industry for years, he is jumping into directing - this is his second feature film. In the year 2067, people are living on artificial oxygen, but this synthetic O2 is killing humanity. A time machine sends a message back - send Ethan Whyte to save the world. But how? Only one way to find out. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten star, with Leeanna Walsman, Deborah Mailman, Sana'a Shaik, Finn Little, Damian Walshe-Howling, and Aaron Glenane. This looks really cool, definitely has some stunning visuals and that always gets my attention. But this trailer seems to give away the typical time travel reveal that you can't actually use time travel to save the past/future? I'm still very curious to watch this movie anyway. Fire it up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Seth Larney's 2067, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

By the year 2067, Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic O2 is killing the worlds' population and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a cryptic message from the future: "Send Ethan Whyte". Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly thrust into a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race. 2067 is directed by Australian filmmaker Seth Larney, a visual effects supervisor making his second feature after directing the movie Tombiruo previously, as well as a few shorts and other production work. The screenplay is also by Seth Larney, with additional material by Dave Paterson. Gravitas will release Larney's 2067 in select theaters + on VOD starting October 2nd this fall. How does that look?