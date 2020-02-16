Kristin Scott Thomas & Sharon Horgan in 'Military Wives' Full Trailer

"This choir isn't about singing for ourselves… it's about being heard." Bleecker Street Films has unveiled an official trailer for a "feel-good crowd-pleaser" film titled Military Wives, the latest film from the British director of The Full Monty. Despite the reality TV-sounding name, this is really a heartfelt dramedy about a group of women whose partners are away serving in the military in the Middle East. They come together and form a choir, and quickly find themselves at the center of a media sensation and global movement. The cast is lead by Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, with an ensemble including Emma Lowndes, Gaby French, Lara Rossi, Amy James-Kelly, Jason Flemyng, and Greg Wise. This doesn't seem so bad! I was ready to write it off, especially with that title, but it actually has quite a bit of inspiration to offer.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Cattaneo's Military Wives, direct from YouTube:

Military Wives is about a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones' absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage. Military Wives is directed by British filmmaker Peter Cattaneo, director of the films The Full Monty, Lucky Break, Opal Dream, and The Rocker previously, as well as additional TV and theater work. The screenplay is written by Rosanne Flynn and Rachel Tunnard. Produced by Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, and Piers Tempest. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Bleecker Street will release Cattaneo's Military Wives in select US theaters starting on March 27th next month. Thoughts?