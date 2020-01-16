Kumail Nanjiani & Issa Rae in Comedy 'The Lovebirds' Official Trailer

"I'm gunna give you lovebirds a choice." Paramount has debuted the first official trailer for a comedy called The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani & Issa Rae. This young couple is unintentionally pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night. It doesn't surprise me that Hollywood has already come up with a comedic spoof of Queen & Slim, as that's pretty much what this is, with some other twists. Like the weird mask scene at the end? In addition to Nanjiani & Rae, the cast includes Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, Kyle Bornheimer, and Moses Storm. This just looks painfully bad, comedy in the worst of ways trying to mock another good film. How are they still making comedies like this? Who laughs at this?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Showalter's The Lovebirds, direct from YouTube:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night. The Lovebirds is directed by American filmmaker Michael Showalter, director of the films The Baxter, Hello My Name Is Doris, and The Big Sick previously, as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall, from a story by Martin Gero. Produced by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, Martin Gero, Tom Lassally, Jordana Mollick, Oliver Obst, and also Todd Schulman. Paramount will release Showalter's The Lovebirds in theaters everywhere starting on April 3rd this spring.