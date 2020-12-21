Kung-Fu Spy Adventure Comedy 'The Rise of Sir Longbottom' Trailer

"I have a suggestion: two words. Nitro cannon." Overnight Pictures has released an official trailer for an action comedy sequel called The Rise of Sir Longbottom, also known as Pocketman and Cargoboy 2, made by filmmaker Clay Moffatt. Kick off the new year with a wild new Kung-Fu spy adventure! Pocketman, Cargoboy and all your favorite agents are back to face a dangerous new threat. When Sir Longbottom comes up with a plan for world domination it will take everything just to have a chance of stopping him. Of course. So get your long bottom pants on and crack open a few beers. The film stars Daniel Main, Jeremy Behie, Ben Vasquez, and Aiyana Irwin, with Gianna Frangella, Mark Speno, Jason McCrite, Becky Jo Harris, and Rachel Chelsea Foster. This looks like an extremely low budget, made-by-friends-in-their-backyards kind of film. But that's exactly what it is! And perhaps why it might be super fun? Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Clay Moffatt's The Rise of Sir Longbottom, direct from YouTube:

Pocketman, Cargoboy and all your favorite Section 62 agents are back to face a dangerous new threat. When Sir Longbottom comes up with a plan for world domination it will take everything just to have a chance of stopping him. The Rise of Sir Longbottom, also known as Pocketman and Cargoboy 2, is once written and directed by American filmmaker Clay Moffatt, director of the films Star Man, Star Man 2, Silver Woods, The October Flowers, The Last Five Days, Monster, Sour, as well as the first Pocketman and Cargoboy film previously. Produced by Adam Berardi and Nick LaRovere. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Overnight Pictures will release Moffatt's sequel The Rise of Sir Longbottom direct-to-VOD in the US starting January 15th, 2021 this winter. Anyone interested in this?