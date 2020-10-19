Kurt Santa is Back! Holiday Sequel 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' Trailer

"We can't let that happen… Christmas must endure! Let's do this!" Netflix has revealed the first trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved holiday hit The Christmas Chronicles (from 2018), which introduced us all to a brand new St. Nick: Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. And he's back for more! Kate, now a cynical teen, is unexpectedly reunited with Santa when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas - forever. Written and directed by Chris Columbus (who last directed the Pixels movie) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit. In addition to Kurt & Goldie, the cast includes Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jahzir Bruno, Tyrese Gibson, and Julian Dennison (from Hunt for the Wilderpeople) as the bad boy villain "Belsnickel". Who doesn't love an enjoyable, overstuffed, magical "we must save Christmas!!" movie!? This looks absurdly fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Columbus' The Christmas Chronicles 2, from YouTube:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). The Christmas Chronicles 2 is directed by American filmmaker Chris Columbus, director of many kids movies including Adventures in Babysitting, Heartbreak Hotel, Home Alone 1 and 2, Only the Lonely, Mrs. Doubtfire, Nine Months, Stepmom, Bicentennial Man, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone & Chamber of Secrets, Rent, I Love You Beth Cooper, Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief, and Pixels previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Lieberman and Chris Columbus, based on characters created by Matt Lieberman. Netflix will release Columbus' The Christmas Chronicles 2 streaming starting November 25th, Thanksgiving week, later this fall. Who's ready to watch this already?