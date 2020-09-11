La Brea Tar Pits Monster Rises in Official Trailer for 'Tar' Horror Film

"His eyes. I'll never forget that look in his eyes." 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for Tar, an indie monster horror film from filmmaker Aaron Wolf (of LDUniversity). For 40,000 years, a long forgotten wetland teemed with ancient creatures, but now all that’s left is a pit of hot, sticky tar surrounded by a vast urban landscape. For Barry Greenwood and his son Zach, there's not too much left of their family business either. With the city's subway expanding under their feet and their office building slated for demolition, Barry, Zach and their employees are forced to shut down their shop and move out. But when something primal is awoken by the underground construction, a night of somber packing becomes a desperate fight for survival. Starring Timothy Bottoms, Aaron Wolf, Graham Greene, and Max Perlich. There's no real shots of the monster found in this trailer, probably for the better not to spoil it, but lots of tar that's for sure.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Wolf's Tar, direct from 1091's YouTube:

For 40,000 years, a long forgotten wetland teemed with ancient creatures, but now all that’s left is a pit of hot, sticky tar surrounded by a vast urban landscape. For Barry Greenwood and his son Zach, there’s not much left of their family business either. With the city’s subway expanding under their feet and their office building slated for demolition, Barry, Zach and their employees are forced to shut down their shop and move out. But when something primal is awoken by underground construction, a night of somber packing becomes a desperate fight for survival. Tar is directed by indie filmmaker Aaron Wolf, director of the films The Pegasus Project and LDUniversity previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Timothy Nuttall and Aaron Wolf. Produced by Andrew Kappel. 1091 will release Wolf's Tar in select theaters starting October 2nd, and will be available on VOD starting October 20th this fall. Who wants to watch?