Lauren Lapkus & David Spade in Trailer for Netflix's 'The Wrong Missy'

"Missy is not who I thought she was… She's free, she's fun." Netflix has released the first official trailer for a comedy titled The Wrong Missy, the latest film from comedian / director Tyler Spindel. This is one of those ridiculous Hollywood-esque comedies with a concept that will either make you roll your eyes or laugh already. Tim has been texting a lady that might be the woman of his dreams. When things escalate fast, he invites her to a work retreat on Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date - the "Wrong Missy". David Spade stars, with Lauren Lapkus as Missy, and a cast including Nick Swardson, Geoff Pierson, Jackie Sandler, Molly Simms, Sarah Chalke, Chris Witaske, and Rob Schneider. I thought they stopped making these absurd comedies! But there's always room for more.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Spindel's The Wrong Missy, from Netflix's YouTube:

When Tim Morris (David Spade) meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company's corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns way too late that he's been texting "The Wrong Missy." The Wrong Missy is directed by American comedian / filmmaker Tyler Spindel, director of the movies Father of the Year and Deported previously, and formerly a producer for "Chelsea Lately" as well. The screenplay is written by Chris Pappas and Kevin Barnett. Produced by Kevin Grady, Allen Covert, and Judit Maull. Netflix will release Spindel's The Wrong Missy streaming exclusively starting May 13th coming soon this summer. Is anyone into this?