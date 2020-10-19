Lavinia Wilson in Trailer for Austrian Indie Drama 'What We Wanted'

"We deserve a nice life, too." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an Austrian indie drama titled What We Wanted, the feature directorial debut of Austrian filmmaker Ulrike Kofler. This intimate, emotional story is about a couple that is struggling to conceive despite trying multiple times. Alice, played by Lavinia Wilson, and Niklas, played by Elyas M'Barek, are a couple who's biggest wish is to have a child of their own. After several failed attempts they decide to go on a holiday to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia to clear their minds. There they meet a family from Austria that seems to have everything they ever wished for. But appearances can be deceiving… Which usually means they'll discover they have plenty of problems as well, since we like to look at others who have what we want as perfect, but that's not true. It also stars Anna Unterberger, Lukas Spisser, Iva Höpperger, and Fedor Teyml. This one got me - it looks very good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ulrike Kofler's What We Wanted, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Alice and Niklas are a young couple who's biggest wish is to have a child of their own. After several failed attempts they decide to go on a holiday in Sardinia to clear their minds. There they meet a family from Austria that seems to have everything they ever wished for. But appearances can be deceiving… What We Wanted, originally titled Was Wir Wollten in German, is directed by Austrian filmmaker Ulrike Kofler, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film and extensive work as an editor previously. The screenplay is written by Sandra Bohle and Ulrike Kofler, in collaboration with Marie Kreutzer. Based on a short story by Peter Stamm. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Kofler's What We Wanted streaming worldwide starting on November 11th this fall. Interested?