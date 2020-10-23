MOVIE TRAILERS

Learn About Mexico's 'Day of the Dead' in Trailer for a Doc Experience

by
October 23, 2020
Out in the Open Trailer

"Each year, for one day, the dead return." Epic Pictures is releasing this observational documentary film experience titled Day of the Dead to celebrate the Mexican tradition. The film's full title is officially Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life, and it's made by a graphic designer / doc filmmaker named Denise Richards. Each year, the spirits of the dead return to visit the living in this fascinating look into the famous Mexican tradition, Day of the Dead also known as Día de Los Muertos (on November 2nd this year). All throughout Mexico, various rituals are performed to honor the spirits of the dead. Families come together on this day to celebrate the life of their ancestors and lost loved ones. Day of the Dead has been featured in plenty of films, including prominently in Pixar's Coco and Bond's Spectre most recently. A more humble and appreciative look at this beloved Mexican event than all the exaggerated depictions of it in modern media.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Denise Richards' doc Day of the Dead, direct from YouTube:

Day of the Dead Documentary Poster

Each year, the spirits of the dead return to visit the living for a celebration of life - the film is a fascinating exploration of this most famous and ancient Mexican tradition. All throughout Mexico, various rituals are performed to honor the spirits of the dead. Families come together on this day to celebrate the life of their ancestors and lost loved ones. Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life is both directed and produced by filmmaker Denise Richards (not the actress), her second feature after the doc Shanghai Deco previously, as well as a few short films; she is a former flight attendant and a graphic designer. Epic Pictures already released the documentary direct-to-VOD on September 29th this year. For details, visit their official site.

