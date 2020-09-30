Learn About the Beginning of UFC in 'UFC 1: Origins' Documentary

"Like Mortal Kombat - for real." Gunpowder & Sky have unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled UFC 1: Origins, telling the origins of the UFC ("Ultimate Fighting Championship") and its early history. Everyone knows all about the UFC nowadays, it's a worldwide spectacle, and it's already up to the 254th edition this year. From the producers who brought us The Last Dance doc series on Netflix, UFC 1: Origins explores the improbable tale of how Rorion Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Art Davie, a used car salesman, teamed up to launch the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), now a multibillion dollar industry. Tracing the roots of the pro-MMA league back to its tumultuous first event in 1993, which kicked off with "UFC 1" in Denver. The first show proposed to find an answer for sports fans' questions such as: "Can a wrestler beat a boxer?" The rest is history, as they say. A fascinating sports doc to enjoy this fall.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mason Gordon's doc UFC 1: Origins, direct from YouTube:

Tracing the roots of the pro-MMA league back to its tumultuous first event back in 1993, UFC 1: Origins explores the improbable tale of how Rorion Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Art Davie, once a used car salesman, teamed with Bob Meyrowitz’s pay-per-view company SEG to mount UFC 1 in Denver and launch a sports phenomenon. UFC 1: Origins is directed by filmmaker Mason Gordon, making his feature directorial debut following 'Keswanis: A Most Modern Family" and "Carmelo Anthony: Made in New York" previously. Produced by Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, and Josh Oshinsky. This will launch with a live premiere event online next month - for more info, visit the doc film's official website. Gunpowder & Sky will then release Gordon's UFC 1: Origins direct-to-VOD starting on October 16th this fall. Anyone interested?