Learn About the Fashion Brand in 'House of Cardin' Doc Official Trailer

"If what we create isn't worn then what is the purpose?" Great question. Utopia has revealed the official trailer for a documentary titled House of Cardin, which initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. It went on to win the Lifetime Achievement, Best Fashion Feature Film, and Best Director of a Feature Fashion Film at the Cinemoi Cinefashion Film Awards, and was also nominated for the Gold Q-Hugo Award at the Chicago Film Festival. The doc film is a rare peek into the mind of a genius, chronicling the life and design of fashion brand Cardin, founded by Pierre Cardin in 1950; he introduced the famous "bubble dress" in 1954. A true original, Mr. Cardin has granted the directors exclusive access to his archives and his empire, and unprecedented interviews at the sunset of a glorious career. Looks like a fascinating doc to see.

Official trailer (+ posters) for P. David Ebersole & Todd Hughes' doc House of Cardin, from YouTube:

House of Cardin is co-directed by filmmakers P. David Ebersole (Vampire Cult Queens from Hell, Hit So Hard) & Todd Hughes, both of whom also directed the doc Mansfield 66/67 previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, where it was nominated for the Queer Lion. Utopia will release House of Cardin in "virtual cinemas" starting August, then on VOD starting September 15th this fall.