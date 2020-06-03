Learn About the Importance of Bees in 'The Pollinators' Docu Trailer

"We can learn a good deal from bees about the health of the landscapes that we inhabit." 1091 Media has released the official trailer for an indie documentary called The Pollinators, which premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival last year and played at numerous other festivals all year. The Pollinators is a disturbing and eye-opening environmental doc about how mass farming and consumer food preferences are destroying these vital flying insects. For a year and a half, filmmaker and beekeeper himself, Peter Nelson, traveled to 14 states over the seasons of pollination, filming for more than 85 days to tell this extraordinary story of honey bees, migratory beekeepers and their importance to our food and agriculture system. Most people don't know that bees are directly responsible for 33% of all food consumed. Did you know that? This doc goes hand-in-hand with the short film Hive Mindfully, and with the other doc Honeyland. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Nelson's doc The Pollinators, direct from 1091's YouTube:

The Pollinators is a cinematic journey around the United States following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we all eat. The many challenges the beekeepers and their bees face en route reveal many flaws in our simplified chemically dependent agriculture system. We talk to farmers, scientists, chefs and academics along the way to give a broad perspective about the threats to honey bees, what it means to our food security and how we can improve it. The Pollinators is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Peter Nelson, making his feature directorial debut after lots of DP work on docs & features previously. This first premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival last year. 1091 will release Nelson's doc The Pollinators direct-to-VOD starting on June 16th later this month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who else loves bees?