Learn the Complete Story of Bruce Lee in Doc Film 'Be Water' Trailer

"Be formless. Shapeless." ESPN has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary Be Water, an extensive look at the life of Bruce Lee, which will air on ESPN first in early June then moves onto streaming. Made by Vietnamese-American filmmaker Bao Nguyen, the film initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Rejected by Hollywood, Bruce Lee returned to Hong Kong in 1971 to make four iconic films. Charting his struggles in two worlds, Nguyen's Be Water explores questions of identity and representation through rare archive, intimate interviews, and his writings. Described as "a 30 for 30 film that intimately chronicles Bruce Lee's life and complex journey." The focus on this is more than just one segment of his life, but rather all of his life, starting out with his youth growing up in America before going back to Hong Kong.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bao Nguyen's documentary Be Water, direct from YouTube:

Description from Sundance: "In 1971, before his superstardom, Bruce Lee returned to Hong Kong to get the opportunities to be a lead actor that eluded him in America. In the two years before his untimely death, Lee completed four films, which changed the history of film and made him a household name. Through rare archival footage, memories of family and friends, and his own words, the story of that time and Lee’s prior experiences are told with an intimacy and immediacy that have infrequently been used in earlier tellings of his legend." Be Water is directed by Vietnamese-American filmmaker Bao Nguyen, director of the doc Live from New York! previously, as well as a few shorts and TV work; he's also a cinematographer and producer. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. ESPN will release Nguyen's Be Water streaming starting on June 7th this summer. For more info, visit their website. Who wants to watch this?