Learn the Story of Suzi Quatro in New Trailer for 'Suzi Q' Rock Doc

"People have overlooked her – that's their mistake." Utopia Distribution has unveiled an official US trailer for a rock doc film called Suzi Q. For four and a half years, Australian filmmakers Liam Firmager and Tait Brady have been working on this feature documentary about legendary rocker Suzi Quatro, inspired by her lengthy career and fearless character, and fueled by a sense that Suzi's trailblazing status wasn't sufficiently recognized by the music industry and contemporary audiences, especially in North America. Along the way, Suzi Q - the film - "has become revisionist history of 'women in rock'n'roll', and an intimate insight into a driven, ageless performer." The documentary is a thrilling look back at her story, then and now, and how she "helped redefine the role of women in rock 'n' roll when she broke out in 1973." A totally rockin' story to tell.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Liam Firmager's doc Suzi Q, direct from Utopia's YouTube:

Suzi Q is the definitive, unexpurgated story of American rock singer-songwriter-bass player-author-actor Suzi Quatro, who helped redefine the role of women in rock 'n' roll when she broke into the mainstream 1973; has sold more than 50 million records worldwide; is still on the road and recording 55 years after she first started playing professionally. Featuring testimony from a host of rock luminaries – including Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Deborah Harry, Cherie Currie, KT Tunstall, Tina Weymouth and Suzi's musical family; and follows as she returns to her hometown: Detroit. Suzi Q is directed by Australian filmmaker Liam Firmager, director of the doc King of the Mountain previously, as well as a few shorts. This already opened in Australia last year. Utopia Distribution will release Suzi Q with a special one-night-only event on July 1st, followed by a direct-to-VOD release starting on July 3rd. Fore more info, visit the official website.