Learn the True Story of 1953 Coup in Iran in Trailer for 'Coup 53' Doc

"How did it come to this." Amirani Media has released a teaser trailer (which basically plays as a full trailer) for an acclaimed documentary titled Coup 53, which first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year. While making a documentary about the Anglo-American coup in Iran in 1953, director Taghi Amirani and editor Walter Murch (of Apocalypse Now, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Particle Fever) discovered a lot of extraordinary, never-before-seen archival material that had been hidden for decades. The 16mm footage & documents they uncovered not only allow them to tell the story of the overthrow of the Iranian government in unprecedented detail, but it also led to revelations about dark secrets buried for 67 years. Working with Ralph Fiennes to help bring the lost material to life, what begins as a historical documentary about four days in August 1953 turns into a live investigation, taking the filmmakers into uncharted cinematic waters. This docu is the result of all their hard work. And it looks like a seriously eye-opening investigative drama.

Here's the first official teaser trailer (+ poster) for Taghi Amirani's doc Coup 53, direct from YouTube:

Ten years in the making, Coup 53 tells the story of the 1953 the Anglo-American coup d'état that overthrew Iran's government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and reinstalled the Shah. The CIA / MI6 coordinated covert action was called Operation Ajax. It was all about Iran's oil and who gets to control and benefit from it. BP was at the heart of this story. Shot in seven countries, featuring participants and first-hand witnesses, and unearthing never seen before archive material, Coup 53 is a politically explosive and cinematically innovative documentary that lifts the lid on secrets buried for over sixty-six years. Coup 53 is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Taghi Amirani, director of the documentary film Red Lines and Deadlines previously, as well as a few shorts and lots of TV docs as well. This first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival. Amirani's Coup 53 will debut in "virtual cinemas" starting August 19th this month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Want to watch?