Learn the Truth About Billionaire Activist George Soros in Doc Trailer

"I have taken controversial positions to try to make the world a better place." Abramorama has debuted the official trailer for an inspiring documentary titled Soros, which originally premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year. For those interested, it will be available in "Watch Now @ Home" virtual cinemas just in time for Thanksgiving later this month. Soros tells the story of this wealthy man as he fights against the rising tide of authoritarianism around the world. Billionaire activist George Soros is one of the most influential and controversial figures of our time. This film examines his entire life story - his upbringing in Hungary during WWII, his accumulation of wealth, and his desire to fight to change the world for the better. And of course, how he was vilified just because he wanted to make a difference in the world. This is a really invigorating trailer, there is an energy and a powerful vibe that I did not expect. It's seriously worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Dylan's documentary Soros, direct from YouTube:

Billionaire activist George Soros is one of the most influential and controversial figures of our time. Famous for betting against the Bank of England in 1992 and making a billion dollars in one day, he is maligned by ideologues on both the left and the right for daring to tackle the world’s problems and putting his money behind his fight – from free elections and freedom of the press to civil rights for minorities. With unprecedented access to the man and his inner circle, American director Jesse Dylan follows Soros across the globe and pulls back the curtain on his personal history, private wealth, and public activism. Soros reveals a complicated genius whose experience as a Jew during the Holocaust gave rise to a lifelong crusade against authoritarianism and hate. Soros is directed by American filmmaker Jesse Dylan, creator of Wondros, making his first doc after directing the features How High, American Wedding, and Kicking & Screaming previously, as well as lots of other video work. This first premiered at last year's Telluride Film Festival. Abramorama will release Soros in "virtual cinemas" on November 20th this month. Intrigued?