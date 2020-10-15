MOVIE TRAILERS

Learning to Love Bocce Ball in First Trailer for 'Team Marco' Comedy

October 15, 2020
Team Marco Trailer

"Women lovvvvveeee a good bocce toss." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Team Marco, which originally premiered at the Mill Valley, Red Rocks, and Lone Star Film Festivals last fall. Marco is obsessed with his iPad and hardly leaves the house. But when his grandmother dies and his grandfather moves in, Marco's life is turned upside-down and he's forced… to go play outside. "Nonno" introduces him to bocce ball and to the neighborhood crew of old Italian men who play daily at the local court. With sport, laughter and love, Marco finds connection to other people and rounds up a team of neighborhood kids to take on Marco's grandfather and his pals. The sweet comedy stars Owen Vaccaro, Anthony Patellis, Louis Cancelmi, and Anastasia Ganias-Gellin. Most Americans have no idea what bocce ball is, or how to play, which is probably the funniest part of this film. Learn a new sport! Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julio Vincent Gambuto's Team Marco, direct from YouTube:

Team Marco Poster

Young Marco is obsessed with playing video games and hardly leaves the house. But when his grandfather moves in, Marco's life is turned upside-down and he’s forced… to go play outside. Nonno introduces him to bocce — the world's oldest game — and to the neighborhood crew of old-school seniors who play daily at the local court. With sport, laughter and love, Marco finds connection to other people "in real life" and rounds up a team of neighborhood kids to take on his grandfather and his pals. Team Marco is directed by writer / filmmaker Julio Vincent Gambuto, his second feature film after co-directing Actors Anonymous. The screenplay is written by Julio Vincent Gambuto and B.R. Uzun. This first premiered at the Mill Valley and Red Rock Film Festivals last year. Produced by Samuel Sandweiss, co-produced by Candice Kuwahara. Goldwyn Films will release Team Marco direct-to-VOD starting on November 20th this fall. Look good?

