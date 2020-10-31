Legendary Scottish Actor Sean Connery Has Passed Away at Age 90

Noooooooo not another!! The one-and-only Sean Connery has died at age 90. His family reports that he has been "unwell for some time" (via BBC), and passed away in the Bahamas with much of his family with him. The original James Bond! Indiana Jones' dad! And so many other iconic roles in so many outstanding movies - including The Man Who Would Be King, The Great Train Robbery, Murder on the Orient Express, Zardoz, Time Bandits, The Hunt for Red October, Medicine Man, The Rock, Dragonheart, Entrapment, and Finding Forrester. Connery only won one Academy Award in his lifetime - for Best Supporting Actor in The Untouchables (in 1987) but that's it. He also won one BAFTA Award for Best Actor in The Name of the Rose (in 1986). He proved himself over and over in different roles, and almost always charmed everyone. He has only one child, Jason Connery born in 1963, as well as a younger brother named Neil. A heartbreaking loss.

Many celebrities are posting on Twitter about Sean Connery's passing with tributes & messages about him:

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery. A character actor friend (who shall go unnamed) worked on “The Rock.” At one point Michael Bay tried to direct his acting. Sean casually turned to him & said, “Why don’t you go blow up a bridge?” — Werebraunger (@Braunger) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Edinburgh milk boy to larger-than-life movie icon, Sean Connery commanded the screen and was a full-bodied Scot through-and-through a career marked by industry-defining and redefining work. Heartbroken is the tip of the iceberg on a loss, though predictable, still grief-striking. pic.twitter.com/rNiK4pJE68 — Dunh Dunh Drumm (@DianaDDrumm) October 31, 2020

A lovable rascal from Scotland. An incomparable legend of the screen. A titan of acting. He appeared in over 60 movies over 40 years, last seen in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003. RIP, Mr. Connery.