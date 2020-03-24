Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz in 'Most Dangerous Game' Trailer

"The sport in its purest form - a hunt to kill." Quibi has revealed a full-length official trailer for a new film called Most Dangerous Game, another one of their launch offerings included as a "Movies in Chapters" selection (along with #FreeRayshawn). Even though we already have a "Most Dangerous Game"-esque film this year – The Hunt – here's yet another. Liam Hemsworth plays Dodge, who accepts the offer of a hunt to get out of debt. But turns out, he's not the hunter. He's the prey. "This action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin." This also stars Christoph Waltz, Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, & Natasha Bordizzo. It actually looks solid, thanks to Waltz dropping another subtly creepy performance.

Here's the full official trailer for Phil Abraham's Most Dangerous Game, direct from Quibi's YouTube:

Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter - but the prey. Most Dangerous Game is directed by TV filmmaker Phil Abraham, mostly of TV shows including directing episodes of "Orange Is the New Black", "Daredevil", "Ozark", and "Mad Men". The screenplay is by Nick Santora, Scott Elder, Josh Harmon, and Richard Connell. Produced by Gordon Gray. Inspired by the classic short story "The Most Dangerous Game" from Richard Connell. Quibi will release Abraham's Most Dangerous Game as a "Movies in Chapters" series starting on April 6th coming up next month. For more info + details on how to watch via the Quibi app, head to Quibi's official website. Who wants to watch this?