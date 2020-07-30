Liam Neeson is a Notorious Bank Robber in Trailer for 'Honest Thief'

"I'm turning myself in." Briarcliff has released an official trailer for crime action thriller Honest Thief, from producer / director Mark Williams (A Family Man). This was set to open earlier in the summer, but has been rescheduled for release in October this fall. Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. When the feds come after him, he must fight back to clear his name. Liam Neeson stars, with a cast including Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Jeffrey Donovan, Anthony Ramos, Robert Patrick, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. As great as Liam Neeson is, this just looks so derivative and bland. The best part about this is making the feds the bad guys.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Williams' Honest Thief, direct from YouTube:

A notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson)) tries to turn himself in because he's falling in love and wants to live an honest life… but when he realizes the Feds are more corrupt than him, he must fight back to clear his name. Honest Thief is directed by producer-turned-filmmaker Mark Williams, director of the film A Family Man previously now making his second feature. The screenplay is written by Steve Allrich and Mark Williams. Produced by Craig Chapman, Charlie Dorfman, Tai Duncan, Jonah Loop, Myles Nestel, and Mark Williams. Briarcliff will debut Williams' Honest Thief in theaters (hopefully) starting October 9th this fall.