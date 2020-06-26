Liana Liberato in Cosmic Sci-Fi Horror 'The Beach House' Full Trailer

"Don't be scared." Shudder has revealed an official US trailer for the indie "cosmic sci-fi horror" film called The Beach House, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Jeffrey A. Brown. This premiered at a few genre film festivals in Europe last fall, and will be streaming on Shudder this summer. A romantic getaway for two troubled college sweethearts turns into a struggle for survival when the guests - and the surrounding environment - begin to show signs of a mysterious infection. The Beach House is described as "a striking and timely eco-horror that offers up an alluring mix of claustrophobic isolation, mysterious contagion, and dreamy seaside setting with a show-stealing lead performance from Liana Liberato." In addition to Liana, the film also stars Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber, and Maryanne Nagel. This seems to have a bit of that Lovecraftian cosmic vibe, with some mysterious infection and slimy creatures slowly taking over. So gross.

Here's the full US trailer (+ poster) for Jeffrey A. Brown's The Beach House, from Shudder's YouTube:

Escaping to a family's beach house to reconnect, Emily and Randall find their off-season trip interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall’s estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy their isolation, but it all takes an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it’s too late. The Beach House is both written and directed by professor / filmmaker Jeffrey A. Brown, an experienced location manager making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival last year. Shudder will release Brown's The Beach House streaming exclusively starting on July 9th this summer. Who's curious about watching this?