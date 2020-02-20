Liev Schreiber & Maya Hawke in First Trailer for 'Human Capital' Film

"I can't get involved in some kind of conspiracy." Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Human Capital, which initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and it also played at the Hamptons Film Festival. The lives of two different families collide when their children begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident. The film seems to also be a bigger commentary on how money is often valued more than humanity, and how this can lead to tragedy and other existential problems. Starring an ensemble cast including Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel, and Alex Wolff. Despite good intentions, this film doesn't seem that impressive in any particular way. And I'm sure we would've heard more buzz for it if it really was that great.

Here's the first official trailer for Marc Meyers' Human Capital, direct from YouTube:

As perspectives shift between parents and their children, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences. A real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeply in love for the first time. Human Capital is directed by American filmmaker Marc Meyers, director of the indie films Approaching Union Square, Harvest, How He Fell in Love, My Friend Dahmer, and We Summon the Darkness previously. The screenplay is written by his fellow filmmaker Oren Moverman. Adapted from the novel by Stephen Amidon. Produced by Liev Schreiber, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray, Bert Marcus and Matthew Stillman. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Meyers' Human Capital in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 20th next month.