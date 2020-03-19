Lily Collins & Simon Pegg in First Trailer for Freaky 'Inheritance' Film

"I know things I'll take to the grave." VVS Films & Vertical Ent. have debuted an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Inheritance, the latest from filmmaker Vaughn Stein. This was originally set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year until the fest was called off. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. His daughter Lauren receives a flash drive and keys, which lead her to find a man locked up inside the basement of her family's estate. Lily Collins stars as Lauren, with Simon Pegg as the guy in the basement, and a cast including Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Michael Beach, and Patrick Warburton. This looks rather creepy, but seems like a predictable twist with who this guy is.

Here's the first official trailer for Vaughn Stein's Inheritance, found direct from YouTube:

Lauren Monroe (Lily Collins) is a rising young district attorney who has dedicated her life to being a public servant despite the expectations of her wealthy and powerful New York family. When her mogul father suddenly dies, he leaves her a flash drive and set of keys that lead her to a shocking secret hidden beneath her family’s estate. Torn between protecting her father’s sinister past and exposing the truth in the name of justice, Lauren finds herself in an endless web of lies and deceit, uncovering secrets from her father's life that will threaten to destroy the very fabric of her influential family. Inheritance is directed by British filmmaker Vaughn Stein, his second feature film after directing Terminal previously; he has also worked for years as an assistant director in Hollywood. The screenplay is written by Matthew Kennedy. VVS Films & Vertical will release Stein's Inheritance in select theaters + on VOD starting May 15th. Interested?