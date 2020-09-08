Lily James & Armie Hammer in First Trailer for Wheatley's 'Rebecca'

"You can talk to me about her… I have no secrets from you." "All marriages have their secrets." Netflix has released the first official trailer for Rebecca, a sultry film from director Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Sightseers, High-Rise, Free Fire). A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death. Rebecca is "a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier's beloved 1938 gothic novel." It was also adapted into Hitchcock's 1940 film Rebecca. Starring Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter and Lily James, with Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson. This looks superbly passionate - curious to see how Wheatley has updated this ghost story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Wheatley's Rebecca, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Rebecca is directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Ben Wheatley, director of the films Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire, and also Happy New Year Colin Burstead previously. The screenplay is written by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier. Netflix will release Wheatley's Rebecca in select US theaters + streaming starting October 21st this fall. What a splendid cast! Who's ready to watch?