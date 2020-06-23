Linda Hamilton in Cross-Country Crime Comedy 'Easy Does It' Trailer

Two best buds. An accidental hostage. One crazy shot at running down the American dream. Gravitas has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie crime comedy titled Easy Does It, which is debuting next month. The filmmaking team is comprised of 100% Louisiana residents - most of whom are University of New Orleans film alums. Two best friends and their accidental hostage careen across the 1970s American South on a treasure hunt turned crime spree. The film's cast features Bryan Batt, Dwight Henry, Ben Matheny, Matthew Paul Martinez, Susan Gordon, and Linda Hamilton as "The King"; with voice roles from John Goodman and Harry Shearer. And featuring original music from Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. At least they made the film look like it's from the 70s. Because it seems a bit out-of-date already.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Will Addison's Easy Does It, direct from YouTube:

Set in a decrepit fantasy world of 1970s Southern Americana. The story follows two wild best friends – Jack and Scottie, who turn to crime to escape from an oppressive small town life. They tear across the Southwest, hostage in tow, searching for the American Dream as they attempt to rob their way to the imagined utopia of San Clemente, CA. Easy Does It is directed by Louisianan filmmaker Will Addison, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously, and lots of other production work. The screenplay is written by Will Addison and Ben Matheny. And it's produced by Lizzie Guitreau, Ben Matheny, and Will Addison. The film was partially funded on Kickstarter. Gravitas will debut Addison's Easy Does It direct-to-VOD starting July 17th this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website.