Listen to One Hour Convo with George Miller About 'Mad Max' & More

"The hero is the agent of change." Without any Comic-Cons this year, the New York Comic-Con has decided to host virtual panels online instead. One of the best offerings so far is this fascinating one-hour-long Q&A conversation with filmmaker George Miller. Film journalist Josh Horowitz connected with Miller virtually using Zoom to talk with him about all kinds of different things - with a focus on celebrating five years since Max Mad: Fury Road. "Heath Ledger as Max? Did Furiosa become a tyrant? The deleted scenes we never saw? Tons in here." Horowitz also asked questions from other filmmakers (who love Miller) including Rian Johnson, M. Night Shyamalan, Patty Jenkins, and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Miller also talks about the Mad Max prequels / sequels and why Charlize Theron's Furiosa might not be the hero we all hope she is (by the end of Fury Road). A must watch/listen interview with a cinema master - take the time to watch all of this.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "Join writer/director George Miller in rare conversation reflecting on the fifth anniversary of the instantly iconic action classic, Mad Max: Fury Road, and what comes next. From on-set stories of Tom Hardy hanging upside down, to the Max Max prequel diving into Charlize Theron’s Furiosa and her origins. George Miller chats about casting for young Furiosa, the shared animal magnetism of Heath Ledger and Tom Hardy and the upcoming new Mad Max movie with host Josh Horowitz." Miller has been in development on various prequels / sequels to Mad Max: Fury Road, including a spin-off focused on Furiosa. He hasn't directed any new film since Fury Road in 2015, but is also in pre-production on Three Thousand Years of Longing for MGM, with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba set to star. This is such a fantastic interview. More long-form conversations like this, please.