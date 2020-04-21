Lockdown Viewing & Listening Inspiration from Filmmakers on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

April 21, 2020
Lockdown Viewing

Need some recommendations? Not sure what to watch tonight? Start with these! You never know where they might lead you… With everyone around the whole world staying at home during this coronavirus pandemic lockdown / quarantine, many have been spending the time watching / reading / listening to as many movies / books / albums as they can. Guillermo del Toro went on Twitter this week to encourage his filmmaker friends to speak up and speak up about what they've been watching, and reading, and listening to – as long as they're "things we love". He ended up getting a whole bunch of fascinating and intriguing responses from filmmakers including: Darren Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, Edgar Wright, Ari Aster, Brad Bird, Ava DuVernary, and a few others. We've compiled most of the responses below to peruse and add to your queue. Have a look.

You can find the original thread on Twitter here and click through all of the replies for all of the responses and recommendations and more. I'm glad Guillermo asked all these filmmakers to respond, and could get some interesting recommendations from them. It seems filmmakers are being inspired by everything around them: books and music and cooking and TV shows. And when we're all stuck at home, with nowhere to go, and nothing else to do, there is no better time than now to open that book you've been meaning to read, or listen to that album someone told you about, or watch that movie that you've been meaning to watch and never have. I've been keeping track of what I watch on my Letterboxd account, watching at least one movie per day. So - what are you recommendations? What have you been watching during this global lockdown?

