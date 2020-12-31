Looking Back: Ali Benzekri's 'Greeting to 2020's Cinema' Video Recap

"Who cares about what they think? This is about me. This is about my life. This is me." As 2020 comes to an end, looking back at this year there's been so much hardship, so many challenges, so much tragedy, so much upheaval, it's tough to think about movies. But despite all of these challenges, movies were still there. Not only did film festivals continue, but distributors found a way to release new films any way they could - in "virtual cinemas", on VOD, in drive-ins, in backyards, on streaming services. And movies have reminded us that there's still so much to live for - there's love and hope, families and friends, beauty and joy out there. Moroccan cinephile Ali Benzekri has created a lovely year-in-movies recap video - an "ode to the films of 2020" called Greeting to 2020's Cinema. Enjoy a final look back at 2020 as we jump into the New Year.

Thanks to Ali for the tip on this - you can follow him on Twitter @Alibenzkr. His brief intro only states: "Here's my little ode to the films of 2020." Featuring the song "White Flag" by Dido, as heard in one of the best scenes of the year in Bad Education. Featuring footage from many films released in 2019, 2020 (and a few still coming up in 2021) including Martin Eden, Shirley, Tenet, Happiest Season, She Dies Tomorrow, Saint Maud, I Carry You With Me, On the Rocks, The King of Staten Island, Lovers Rock, Monsoon, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, The Nest, The Invisible Man, Wolfwalkers, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, The Assistant, Nomadland, The 40 Year Old Version, Babyteeth, Freaky, Another Round, Palm Springs, Ammonite, Dick Johnson is Dead, and Pablo Larrain's Ema. All worth a watch. Cheers, Ali! See you in 2021.