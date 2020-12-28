Looking Back: Dino Kos Presents 'Cinema 2020 - A Year in Film' Video

"Give me a moment, would you, friend? I've never been on trial for my thoughts before." As crazy as 2020 has been, the truth is - we still had plenty of great movies to enjoy. Friend of the site Dino Kos (also known as @WolvieCBM) has spent the last few months editing his year-in-review video. His presentation is called Cinema 2020 - A Year in Film and it's available to watch now. There's clips from a bunch of films in this that I don't know if people might've even forgotten about from this year: Wendy, Love & Monsters, Over the Moon, Capone, Vivarium, Tesla. Plus all our other favorites: The Trial of the Chicago 7, First Cow, Soul, Mank, Wonder Woman 1984, Palm Springs, Da 5 Bloods, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Tenet, Possessor, Minari, Sound of Metal, The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey, and I'm Thinking of Ending Things. As always, these videos are a reminder that even in tough times, even when stuck at home, movies bring us all together.

Dino's message about this year and making this recap video (via YouTube): "2020 in general was hard hitting on everybody and we all find solace in things we enjoy most, so for me films that came out this year were quite interesting to keep my mind occupied and active while watching as much as I can. Usually, these edits feature films I've seen, so there is quite a few that didn't make this cut. Even though a lot of films were delayed, there was quite a variety of them on streaming and PVOD that had their moment of spotlight. It was a pretty solid year all in all, featuring some great performances and stories that made an impression on me and keeping the conversation going in the film world. While we await the return to the big screen, there is still a lot good films out there that came out this year that deserve to be seen." Agreed. Don't miss out on any of these you haven't seen yet. For the full list of films, click here. How many of them are your favorites?