'Love, Weddings & Other Disasters' with Diane Keaton Official Trailer

October 27, 2020
"If you're Cinderella, come meet your Prince Charming…" Saban Films has unveiled the official trailer for a lovable romantic comedy titled Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, the latest ensemble movie from actor / director Dennis Dugan (Happy Gilmore, Beverly Hills Ninja, Big Daddy, Saving Silverman) since he last made Grown Ups 2 in 2013. With a couple's impending wedding as the backdrop, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters weaves multiple storylines as it follows the search for love by a colorful group of characters including: an inexperienced wedding planner nicknamed “The Wedding Trasher”; a fussy celebrity caterer; his blind date; and a tour-bus guide looking for his Cinderella. How their lives and loves intersect is half the fun in this film that proves romance is alive and well… and as crazy as ever! Of course it is. The movie stars Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, Diego Boneta, & Andrew Bachelor. This should look better than it does, but it just seems like a big mess. Or is it just me..?

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Dennis Dugan's Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, from YouTube:

Maggie Grace and Oscar winners Diane Keaton & Jeremy Irons lead this warmhearted romantic comedy. With a couple’s impending wedding as the backdrop, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters weaves multiple storylines as it follows the search for love by a colorful group of characters including: an inexperienced wedding planner (Grace) nicknamed “The Wedding Trasher”; a fussy celebrity caterer (Irons); his blind date (Keaton); and a tour-bus guide (Andrew Bachelor) looking for his Cinderella. How their lives and loves intersect is half the fun in this film that proves romance is alive and well… and as crazy as ever! Love, Weddings & Other Disasters is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Dennis Dugan, director of Problem Child, Happy Gilmore, Beverly Hills Ninja, Big Daddy, Saving Silverman, National Security, The Benchwarmers, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Grown Ups, Just Go With It, Jack & Jill, and Grown Ups 2 previously. Produced by Dennis Dugan, Martin Metz, Adrian Politowski, Dan Reardon, Nadine de Barros. Saban Films will release Dugan's Love, Weddings & Other Disasters in select theaters + on VOD starting December 4th this fall. Look any good?

