Lovely Full Trailer for Netflix's 'Becoming' Doc About Michelle Obama

"The energy that's out there is much better than what we see." Netflix has released an official trailer for a feature documentary titled Becoming, a profile of the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. The film will be available to watch on Netflix this week, just in time to kick off the summer season (of movies at home). Join former first lady Michelle Obama in an intimate documentary looking at her life, hopes and connection with others as she tours with her new book "Becoming" (which is already out). "The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection." This doc looks, as expected, inspiring and empowering - a story about how we're all capable of becoming someone unique. Worth a look.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Nadia Hallgren's doc Becoming, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Becoming" is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city book release tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories. Becoming is directed by experienced cinematographer / filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, making her feature directorial debut with this doc, after also directing the TV series "She's the Ticket" previously, and working as DoP on numerous other doc films. Produced by Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness, & Lauren Cioffi. Netflix will debut Hallgren's Becoming doc streaming exclusively starting on May 6th this month. Want to watch this?