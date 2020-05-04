MOVIE TRAILERS

Lovely Full Trailer for Netflix's 'Becoming' Doc About Michelle Obama

by
May 4, 2020
Source: YouTube

Becoming Doc Trailer

"The energy that's out there is much better than what we see." Netflix has released an official trailer for a feature documentary titled Becoming, a profile of the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. The film will be available to watch on Netflix this week, just in time to kick off the summer season (of movies at home). Join former first lady Michelle Obama in an intimate documentary looking at her life, hopes and connection with others as she tours with her new book "Becoming" (which is already out). "The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection." This doc looks, as expected, inspiring and empowering - a story about how we're all capable of becoming someone unique. Worth a look.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Nadia Hallgren's doc Becoming, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Becoming Doc Poster

"Becoming" is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city book release tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories. Becoming is directed by experienced cinematographer / filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, making her feature directorial debut with this doc, after also directing the TV series "She's the Ticket" previously, and working as DoP on numerous other doc films. Produced by Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness, & Lauren Cioffi. Netflix will debut Hallgren's Becoming doc streaming exclusively starting on May 6th this month. Want to watch this?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net