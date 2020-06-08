A Lovely Teaser for Naomi Kawase's Cannes 2020 Film 'True Mothers'

More Cannes trailers! Spanish distributor Cine Maldito has debuted a lovely 30-second teaser trailer for the Japanese film titled True Mothers, the latest feature film made by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase. This was just announced last week as an official selection at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which is no longer happening this year, but they announced most of their line-up anyway. True Mothers, originally known as Asa ga Kuru in Japanese, is about a young couple that adopts a child, but then six years later they are contacted unexpectedly by the child's birth mother. Or at least a woman claiming to be the birth mother. The film stars Arata Iura, Hiromi Nagasaku, Aju Makita, Miyoko Asada, Taketo Tanaka, and Ren Komai. There's no dialogue in this trailer, only footage, and it already looks like an emotional rollercoaster.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Naomi Kawase's True Mothers, direct from YouTube:

True Mothers tells the story of a young couple, Satoko and her husband, Kiyokazu, who after a long and painful experience with fertility treatment decide to adopt a child. Six years later, they get a threatening phone call from a woman named Hikari, who pretends to be the biological mother of the child and is ready to extort money from them. True Mothers, also known as Comes Morning or Asa ga Kuru (or 朝が来る) in Japanese, is directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase, director of many films including Suzaku, Firefly, Shara, The Mourning Forest, Nanayo, Hanezu, 60 Seconds of Solitude in Year Zero, Still the Water, Sweet Bean, Radiance, and Vision previously. The screenplay is based on a 2015 novel by Mizuki Tsujimura. This was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival this year. It might show up at other festivals later this year. No official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?