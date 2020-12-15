Ludwig's Life Re-Examined in First Trailer for 'Louis van Beethoven'

"Soon the world will know his name." Beta Film in Germany has debuted an official trailer for a German TV movie titled Louis van Beethoven, another re-examination of the life of this legendary classical musician. The film takes us through Ludwig van Beethoven's turbulent and whimsical life, including his early years when he was known as "Louis", before eventually making his way to Vienna to study and develop his music at the end of the 18th century. The cast includes three different actors playing Beethoven at various ages: Tobias Moretti (as an adult), Colin Pütz (as a child), and Anselm Bresgott (as a teen). He's joined by Ulrich Noethen, Ronald Kukulies, Caroline Hellwig, Peter Lewys Preston, Silke Bodenbender, and Cornelius Obonya. It actually looks a bit better than a TV movie, although it also looks like another generic biopic, only seemingly shedding more light on his involvement in their changing times. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Niki Stein's Louis van Beethoven, direct from YouTube:

1779. Eight-year-old Ludwig van Beethoven, called "Louis", is already known as a musical prodigy. But he learns to go his own way - much to the dismay of all the people around him. Some years later, he meets Mozart during times of political upheaval. The unconventional genius and French Revolution are sparking a fire in Louis' heart; he doesn't want to serve a master - only the arts. Facing times of family tragedies and unrequited love, he almost gives up. However, Louis makes it to Vienna to study under Haydn in 1792, and the rest is history. Who was this man, whose music has since touched countless hearts and minds? At the end of his life, the master is isolated by loss of loved ones and hearing. Surely though, he was way ahead of his times. Louis van Beethoven is both written and directed by German filmmaker Niki Stein, his second feature film after Still Movin' previously, as well as lots of TV work including lots of German TV movies. This first premiered at the Biberacher Filmfestspiele this fall, and is set to debut on TV in Germany on Christmas Day, December 25th, this year. No international release dates are set yet. First impression?