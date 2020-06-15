MOVIE TRAILERS

Lukas Haas in Technology Paranoia Thriller 'Browse' Official Trailer

by
June 15, 2020
Source: YouTube

Browse Trailer

"Wake up, Richard." FilmRise has unveiled an official trailer for a paranoia thriller titled Browse, which hasn't shown up at any festivals this year. This drama finally takes us into the world of digital paranoia, with all of our devices and technology being able to track and observe everything you do. Lukas Haas stars as Richard, a solitary man who becomes convinced that someone hacked into all of his devices and that they're being used to manipulate and control him. "Desperate for clarity, Richard seeks to uncover the truth of who is trying to manipulate him and why, but the more he struggles with his futile investigation, the further he’s cast into an insurmountable web of paranoia." Scary. Also starring Sarah Rafferty, Chloe Bridges, and Bodhi Elfman. This actually looks quite unsettling. Especially with the Clockwork Orange wink at the end.

Here's the first official trailer for Mike Testin's Browse, direct from FilmRise's YouTube:

Browse Film

What Richard wanted was a fresh start, what he got was a nightmare. Browse tells the story of Richard Coleman (Lukas Haas), an introverted man who becomes convinced that his identity has been hacked after dabbling in online dating. Desperate for clarity, Richard seeks to uncover the truth of who is trying to manipulate him and why, but the more he struggles with his futile investigation, the further he’s cast into an insurmountable web of paranoia that threatens to destroy his thinning hold on reality… Browse is directed by long-time cinematographer / filmmaker Mike Testin, who also directed of the films Dementia and Dementia II previously, as well as lots of work as a cinematographer & camera operator. The screenplay is written by Mario Carvalhal. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. FilmRise will debut Testin's Browse direct-to-VOD starting July 7th this summer. Who's interested in this?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS