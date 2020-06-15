Lukas Haas in Technology Paranoia Thriller 'Browse' Official Trailer

"Wake up, Richard." FilmRise has unveiled an official trailer for a paranoia thriller titled Browse, which hasn't shown up at any festivals this year. This drama finally takes us into the world of digital paranoia, with all of our devices and technology being able to track and observe everything you do. Lukas Haas stars as Richard, a solitary man who becomes convinced that someone hacked into all of his devices and that they're being used to manipulate and control him. "Desperate for clarity, Richard seeks to uncover the truth of who is trying to manipulate him and why, but the more he struggles with his futile investigation, the further he’s cast into an insurmountable web of paranoia." Scary. Also starring Sarah Rafferty, Chloe Bridges, and Bodhi Elfman. This actually looks quite unsettling. Especially with the Clockwork Orange wink at the end.

Here's the first official trailer for Mike Testin's Browse, direct from FilmRise's YouTube:

What Richard wanted was a fresh start, what he got was a nightmare. Browse tells the story of Richard Coleman (Lukas Haas), an introverted man who becomes convinced that his identity has been hacked after dabbling in online dating. Desperate for clarity, Richard seeks to uncover the truth of who is trying to manipulate him and why, but the more he struggles with his futile investigation, the further he’s cast into an insurmountable web of paranoia that threatens to destroy his thinning hold on reality… Browse is directed by long-time cinematographer / filmmaker Mike Testin, who also directed of the films Dementia and Dementia II previously, as well as lots of work as a cinematographer & camera operator. The screenplay is written by Mario Carvalhal. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. FilmRise will debut Testin's Browse direct-to-VOD starting July 7th this summer. Who's interested in this?