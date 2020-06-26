Luke Goss & Val Kilmer in First Trailer for Action Thriller Film 'Paydirt'

"They say it's buried out there somewhere…" Dark Star Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for a crime action thriller titled Paydirt, the latest by filmmaker Christian Sesma. This hasn't shown anywhere else, and is debuting direct-to-VOD in August. Val Kilmer stars as a retired Sheriff with an "obsession to right past wrongs" who goes after an ex-convict that is searching for a buried bag of cash stolen a decade ago from a DEA bust gone bad. Sounds like every other dusty crime thriller about a con looking for his money. Starring Luke Goss, with Mike Hatton, Paul Sloan, Nick Vallelonga, Mirtha Michelle, Veronika Bozeman, Murielle Telio, and introducing Mercedes Kilmer. This looks so excessively cliche and so painfully mediocre it's hard to even finish this trailer. But at least Val Kilmer is starring in something again.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christian Sesma's Paydirt, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

A parolee (Luke Goss) teams up with his old crew determined to find a buried bag of cash stolen five years ago from a DEA bust gone bad but a retired Sheriff's (Val Kilmer) obsession to right past wrongs leads to a gun blasting showdown in the middle of the desert. Paydirt, also known as Pay Dirt in the UK, is both written and directed by American restaurateur turned filmmaker Christian Sesma, director of the films On Bloody Sunday, Shoot the Hero, I'm Not Like That No More, Lost Time, AWOL-72, The Night Crew, and Vigilante Diaries previously. Produced by Jack Campbell, Luke Goss, Mike Hatton, and Christian Sesma. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dark Star Pictures will release Sesma's Paydirt in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 7th this summer. Anyone want to watch?