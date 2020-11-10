Mads Mikkelsen Drinks to Live in New US Trailer for 'Another Round'

"I haven't felt this good in ages. I think there's more to this." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer for the fantastic film Another Round, the latest Thomas Vinterberg feature that made a splash on the festival circuit this fall. It was originally selected for Cannes, but eventually premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. It's easily one of my favorite films of the year! Another Round, originally known as Druk in Danish, follows four teachers who embark on an experiment where they each sustain a certain level of alcohol intoxication during their everyday life, believing that all people in general would benefit from a bit higher Blood Alcohol Content. But, of course, they eventually take things too far… As always. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, and Maria Bonnevie. I wrote a glowing review commenting on the layers of the film that go much deeper than just drinking alcohol.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for Vinterberg's Another Round here, to see more footage.

The film centers on four friends – all high school teachers - who test a theory that they will work and live better by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. Their initial results are positive with classes and results improving; however, as they continue the experiment the results become more extreme. Another Round, originally known as Druk in Danish, is directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, of the films The Third Lie, It's All About Love, Dear Wendy, When a Man Comes Home, Submarino, The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd, The Commune, and Kursk previously. The screenplay is written by Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg. This was selected as a Cannes 2020 film, but later premiered at the Toronto Film Festival (our review). It also played at the San Sebastian, London, Rome, Reykjavik, Cologne, and Moscow Film Festivals this fall. Goldwyn Films will be releasing Vinterberg's Another Round in select US theaters on December 4th, then on VOD starting December 18th. Who's in?