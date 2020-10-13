Mads Mikkelsen Wants Revenge in 'Riders of Justice' Teaser Trailer

Nordisk Film has unveiled a short teaser for a Danish revenge dark comedy titled Riders of Justice, from filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen (Adam's Apples, Men & Chicken). The original Danish title is much more badass: Retfærdighedens ryttere. The film is opening in Denmark this fall, but still has no international dates set. Mads Mikkelsen stars as Markus, a military vet who has to go home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems to be plain bad luck - but it turns out that it might have been a carefully orchestrated assassination, which his wife ended up being a random casualty of. A few passengers find him and they set out to enact revenge. The cast includes Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Gustav Lindh, Roland Møller, Nicolas Bro, Jacob Lohmann, and Lars Brygmann. There's no subtitles with this trailer, but you can still get a glimpse of the film with Mads and his beard. And it looks excellent so far.

Here's the first Danish teaser trailer for Anders Thomas Jensen's Riders of Justice, direct from YouTube:

Markus (Mads Mikkelsen) returns home to be with his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems like an accident until a mathematics geek, who was also a fellow passenger on the train, and his two colleagues show up. He joins up with a few others to get revenge. Riders of Justice, originally known as Retfærdighedens Ryttere in Danish, is directed by acclaimed Danish writer / filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, director of the films Flickering Lights, The Green Butchers, Adam's Apples, and Men & Chicken previously, as well as a few short films. He has also written tons of screenplays for various Danish films. The screenplay is also written by Anders Thomas Jensen, from an idea by Nikolaj Arcel and Jensen. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Riders of Justice first opens in cinemas in Denmark starting this November. No other international release dates are set. First impression?