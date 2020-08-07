Maisie Williams Gets Trapped in a Scary House in 'The Owners' Trailer

"I've told you a thousand times… shoes off at the door!" RLJE Films has released the trailer for a horror thriller titled The Owners, marking the feature directorial debut of French filmmaker Julius Berg. A group of friends think they find an easy score at an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the owners, an elderly couple, come home early, the tables are suddenly turned. Conceptually this looks like the typical rob-a-big-house-that-looks-empty horror concept mashed up with The Visit. This nice elderly couple are actually maniacs who are going to torture you! Watch out, they are not so nice after all… The Owners stars Maisie Williams, with Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham as the charming Huggins, plus Ian Kenny, Jake Curran, Andrew Ellis, and Stacha Hicks. This definitely looks creepy! But mostly for horror fans.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julius Berg's The Owners, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

In The Owners, a group of friends think they found the perfect easy score - an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat & mouse ensues, the would-be thieves must fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined. The Owners is directed by French filmmaker Julius Berg, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and lots of French TV episodes previously. The screenplay is written by Julius Berg and Matthieu Gompel. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE will release Berg's The Owners direct-to-VOD starting on September 4th this fall. Scared?